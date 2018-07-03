Police release more records from Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police on Tuesday released more video and audio files from the night of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

Las Vegas police run toward the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017. (John Locher/AP)

The drop was the ninth court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department records from the Oct. 1 shooting.

Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the new records, which consist of 34 audio files and three body camera videos.

Last week, Las Vegas police released 35 audio clips of emergency radio traffic and 19 body camera videos.

One video showed two officers holding their position in a Mandalay Bay hallway one floor beneath the gunman for about five minutes as rapid gunfire is heard in the background. The officers were with three armed Mandalay Bay guards.

The Review-Journal previously received more than 3,000 pages of witness and officer reports, as well as surveillance footage and additional body camera footage from the shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

