RJ reporters discuss victims’ fund of Las Vegas shooting — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest stories and updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest stories and updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

This week, reporters Nicole Raz and Jessie Bekker talk about issues facing the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, and one survivor who’s learning to walk again after being shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Reporters will gather to discuss the latest stories every Friday on reviewjournal.com.

For all of our reporting on the shooting, browse by topic on our Las Vegas Shooting page. Also see our tribute page, with a description of each of the shooting victims and links to stories about them.