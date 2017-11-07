Tale of 2 shootings: Facts in Texas, hints in Las Vegas

While each passing hour seems to provide new information about the seething veteran who shot up a Baptist church in Texas on Sunday, the gunman responsible for the Las Vegas massacre remains a mystery nearly five weeks later.

Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday Nov. 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The investigations of horrific mass shootings in Texas and Las Vegas continued to diverge Tuesday. Every passing hour revealed more detail about the seething veteran who carried out a church shooting in the Lone Star State while questions continue to surround the motivations of the man who massacred concertgoers nearly five weeks ago on the Strip.

Authorities in Texas say that Devin Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, Texas, left numerous clues to his volatile and violent personality before carrying out Sunday carried’s methodical massacre at a church here.

He was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force after a domestic violence conviction in 2012. The service confirmed Monday that it failed to provide notice to the National Criminal Information Center database that would have prevented him from purchasing weapons used to carry out the killing at First Baptist Church.

Kelley also was involved in a “domestic situation” with his mother-in-law, a parishioner at the church, and texted threats to her shortly before the attack, authorities said. The woman, who has not been identified, did not attend Sunday’s service.

Kelley, dressed in a body armor and wearing a black mask with a skull face, attacked the church about 11:20 a.m., firing at least 450 rounds from an semiautomatic assault rifle to kill 26 people and wound 20 others.

Motive remains a mystery

Contrast that with the Las Vegas Strip shooting five weeks ago. Law enforcement officials have said little since the early days of the investigation about what led Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, to carry out the attack.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has ceased press briefings on the investigation and instead offers up occasional hints about Paddock’s possible motivations in interviews. He told a Las Vegas television station this weekend, for example, that Paddock had suffered large gambling losses before the killing occurred.

Some lawmen have said they may never know what caused the quiet real estate investor and video poker player to carry out the worst random gun-violence event in U.S. history, which killed 58 people and wounded more than 500.

There were 23 weapons found in Paddock’s 32nd floor hotel room. Twelve semi-automatic assault rifles were equipped with “bump stock” devices to accelerate the rate of gunfire to mimic fully automatic weapons.

The Air Force’s failure to provide information to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) about Kelley’s conviction also prompted U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., to promise to hold a hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee to get to the bottom of the matter.

“It’s critical that each of the military services take the steps necessary to ensure that similar mistakes have not occurred and will not occur in the future,” said McCain, chairman of the committee.

No congressional hearings have been scheduled following the Las Vegas shooting. Several bipartisan bills to ban “bump stocks,” but none of the bills has been scheduled for a congressional hearing.

While the two shootings grow more dissimilar by the day, there were no discernible differences in emotions unleashed by the carnage in Nevada’s most urban corner and rural Texas.

‘Our hearts broken’

“Las Vegas stands with you with our hearts broken and ready to help in anyway we can,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman told Texans in a social media message posted after the killing.

President Donald Trump, answering a question at a news conference in South Korea, said gun control may have resulted in more deaths in the Texas massacre because a good Samaritan used an assault rifle to engage Kelley in a shootout outside the church.

“If he didn’t have a gun, instead of 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead,” Trump said.

Trump said gun-control is “not going to help.”

Mental illness has been raised as an issue in recent mass shootings, including those in Texas, Nevada and Newton, Connecticut.

The Air Force said Kelley was court-martialed for abusing his wife and child in 2012 while he was serving at Holloman AFB. He served time for the offense.

He was discharged for bad conduct in 2014, and later charged with animal cruelty while living in El Paso County, Colorado, when witnesses saw him punching and mistreating his dog.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Kelley purchased four weapons from 2014 to 2017 in Colorado and Texas. Three of those weapons were recovered at the Sutherland Springs church and Kelley’s vehicle after the massacre.

