Truck driver in bicyclist crash had high level of meth in his system

Jordan Barson, the truck driver accused of DUI in a crash that killed five bicyclists, had more than nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system to be legally considered impaired, according to an arrest warrant.

Barson, 45, had 948.7 nanograms of methamphetamine per milliliter of blood in his system, according to an arrest warrant. The limit at which a driver would be considered impaired by the illegal drug is 100 nanograms per milliliter.

“If someone has 100 nanograms of methamphetamine in their blood at the time of driving, that would mean that they are “per se,” in other words legally conclusively, driving under the influence,” said Shannon Bryant, the Nevada Traffic Safety Resource prosecutor and a Drug Recognition Expert instructor.

“So we would not see someone having 100 nanograms in their bloodstream, typically, unless there was fairly recent use,” Bryant said in a phone interview Friday.

Barson was arrested in Kingman, Arizona, on Wednesday after Clark County prosecutors charged him with five counts of DUI resulting in death, six counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show. He remained in Mohave County on Friday awaiting extradition.

He is suspected of driving impaired in the crash that killed bicyclists Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57. Four others were injured in the crash — which happened Dec. 10 on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight — most seriously Jerome Ducrocq, who was hospitalized in critical condition last week.

The bicyclists were with a group of about 20 who set out from Henderson that morning to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop. All of the bicyclists who were killed or injured were seeking cover from the wind and riding behind the group’s safety escort vehicle when the box truck Barson was driving crashed into them, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol report.

