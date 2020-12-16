NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists

The driver of a box truck that plowed into a group of nearly 20 bicyclists on Thursday, killing five, has been charged with DUI, court records show.

Police interview driver of a box truck that plowed into a group of nearly 20 bicyclists last week. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Jordan Barson (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Damage to a truck is evident as the Nevada Highway Patrol works the scene of a fatal accident involving multiple bicyclists and a box truck along U.S. Highway 95 southbound near Searchlight on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jordan Barson (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of a box truck that plowed into a group of nearly 20 bicyclists last week, killing five, has been charged with DUI resulting in death after methamphetamine was found in his system, officials said.

An initial report from the Nevada Highway Patrol identified the driver in the crash as Jordan Alexander Barson, 45. He was charged Tuesday in Clark County with five counts of DUI resulting in death, six counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department arrested Barson at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in Kingman, Arizona, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said authorities discovered “an extremely high level” of methamphetamine in Barson’s system.

The Highway Patrol on Wednesday released body camera footage from investigators that showed a trooper giving Barson field sobriety tests at the scene.

‘Extremely reckless’

“It’s extremely reckless,” Wolfson said in a phone interview. “It’s callous. And look at the result, because of a choice he made.

“What it comes down to, like anything else, is making choices. When your choices, such as driving while intoxicated, affect other people’s lives that’s when it becomes very serious.”

Barson is currently in custody in Mohave County, Arizona, awaiting extradition to Nevada, the prosecutor said.

If convicted, he could face decades behind bars.

“When you look at the carnage that this man caused — losing one life is too many — but when five innocent people who were out for a bike ride lose their lives, the consequences of his behavior are so severe that it’s hard to think about minimum sentences,” Wolfson said.

The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, near Nelson Road, about midway between Boulder City and Searchlight.

Michael Anderson, one of the bicyclists in the group, said the group had set out from M Resort in Henderson to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop — a ride they have done each year for the past 15 years.

As the group pedaled southward toward Searchlight, seven riders broke from the larger group to seek cover from the winds behind their safety escort vehicle, a 2019 Subaru Outback being driven by David Merrill, according to the Highway Patrol report obtained by the Review-Journal.

Barson was driving a 2019 Isuzu NPR HD Box Truck in the same southbound travel lane and crashed into the bicyclists and then the Subaru for “unknown” reasons, the Highway Patrol report said.

All of the bicyclists who were killed or seriously injured were riding behind the Subaru, according to the Highway Patrol report released Wednesday. They were Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57.

Jerome Ducrocq and Jose Vasquez were also riding behind the car and were injured, Ducrocq critically. His condition was unknown Wednesday morning.

Merrill was also injured, along with a third bicyclist who had minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital, the Highway Patrol has said.

Wolfson said Barson traveled the route frequently, delivering goods to Las Vegas and returning to his home in Kingman.

The day of the crash, the Highway Patrol said impairment was not believed to be a factor, while the NHP report indicated that it was “unknown” if drugs or alcohol were involved. Barson was given a field sobriety test and a blood test, but investigators at the scene indicated it was unclear if he was impaired.

The report also indicated that Barson was driving “too fast for conditions.” U.S. Highway 95 has a speed limit of 75 mph.

He does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, court records show.

Arizona court records show that a 45-year-old Jordan Alexander Barson was found guilty of theft in Coconino County, Arizona, in 1995. He faced a dangerous drug violation in the same case, but the charge was dismissed.

A memorial and vigil for the five killed was held Saturday in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Cyclery shop in Summerlin. Family members and advocates in Las Vegas’ close-knit bicycling community addressed the crowd throughout the day, urging drivers to be aware of bicyclists on the road and prevent future deaths.

“Those cyclists out there riding are someone’s husband, son, father, sister,” said Tom Trauger’s wife, Donna. “Think about this when you speed by them in your car. Don’t text while driving or take your eyes off the road for even a second.”

Breakaway Cycling, a local nonprofit organization, is hoping to raise $1 million for the victims’ families. Donation links and more information can be found at www.breakawaycycling.org.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Glenn Puit and David Ferrara contributed to this report.