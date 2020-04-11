‘Fantasy’ at Luxor’s Lorena Peril is sweeping the streets

Lorena Peril is performing in the middle of neighborhoods, and yes, “On The Road Again,” is on on the request list

Lorena Peril is shown announcing her street performances on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Facebook)

Marcus Banks, left, and Eddie Griffin are shown delivering meals at Eldorado Cantina on Thursday, April 09, 2020. (Eldorado Cantina)

Lorena Peril sanitized her new speakers on Friday. This can mean only one thing:

Road gig.

Peril, the singer in “Fantasy” at Luxor and husband, Ray Jon Narbaitz, are hitting the streets during the COVID-19 era. The couple have built a two-team mobile music production, which is actually the new sound system, Peril’s ample vocals, and her hubby’s Dodge Ram 1500.

And yes, “On The Road Again,” “From A Distance” and “Where The Streets Have No Name” are on the request list. Peril is insistent about following safe-distance orders from (to quote Chrissie Hynde) the middle of the road.

“We have a portable show, and we are coming to your neighborhood,” Peril says. “I need to get out and perform. I need to get out and make people happy.”

Narbaitz, himself a musician, adds, “Lorena went from performing for 300 people six nights a week, to singing for one guy at home. That’s not going to work.”

The project began last month with Peril dancing in front of the couple’s house with their neighbors. Those clips were posted on Facebook. Someone (Peril) suggested adding music tracks, and creating an actual living video.

This is a true road show. Anyone interested in contacting the couple can simply e-mail lorayjon@gmail.com. Peril will sing for your birthday celebration. She will serenade couples on their wedding anniversaries.

“I will sing anything,” Peril says. “I have hundreds of songs. I’m pretty much a karaoke website.”

The couple posted a video on Peril’s Facebook page Thursday, announcing the yet-to-be-titled series.

“We have heard from retirement communities, mobile home parks, we’ll go to hospitals,” Peril says. “We’ll play for people who can’t leave their homes but can watch from their porches.”

They have received overtures from L.A., Hawaii, even Australia.

“They are contacting us through comments on Facebook,,” Peril says. “They are already finding us.”

The couple have not set up a tip jar or payment platform, virtual or otherwise.

“We haven’t even gotten to that part of the conversation,” Narbaitz says. “We haven’t even thought that far ahead, to be honest.”

“That’s not the goal,” Peril says. “Our goal is to make people smile.”

Eldo serves it up

Vegas headlining comic Eddie Griffin and ex-UNLV and NBA star Marcus Banks appeared, in a masked sort of way, at Eldorado Cantina at Tivoli Village on Thursday.

The pair headed up an effort to drop off 100 lunches to medical personnel. The event is part of the restaurant’s Feeding the Front Line operation, which delivers food to local hospitals once or twice a week. Thursday it was Mountain View. Monday it’s Southern Hills. The restaurant, which opened in January, plans to continue through the COVID-19 shutdown.

Telethon access

The developing Mondays Dark Performer Telethon, set to run 5 p.m.-11 p.m. April 27, will stream live on the VSiN Channel 204 Sirius XM station. That platform joins TheSpaceLV.com and MondaysDark.com as Las Vegas-based outlets.

VSiN CEO and founder Brian Musburger confirmed the added outlet on Friday; he’s also working on finalizing a deal to stream the show on Comcast. The event is to support Las Vegas entertainers through The Actors Fund. I feel this show is going to be a thing. A virtual thing.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.