Jose Canseco launches Las Vegas car wash, podcast

Jose Canseco opened his Showtime Car Wash on West Tropicana on Saturday. He welcomed more than 100 guests between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jose Canseco opened his Showtime Car Wash on West Tropicana on Saturday. He welcomed more than 100 guests between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. After the throng dissipated, he disclosed the name of his new podcast with comic partner Martin Montana, his former cast mate from “Renegades” at Caesars Palace: “Steroids, Sports and Aliens.”

That seems to cover it.

“We tried to get ‘hookers’ in there, too,” Canseco said. “But I think ‘Steroids, Sports and Aliens’ is catchy enough.”

Canseco and Montana are planning to record at the car wash each Wednesday, beginning this week if all goes according to plan.

The business is replete with cut-outs of Canseco in his playing days with the Oakland Athletics in the late-1980s and early ’90s, or what we call The Mullet Era. Canseco actually squared off with one visage of himself, drawing back as if to throw a punch and saying, “What are you looking at?”

He expounded on his now-tabled plans for a Bigfoot excursion in his RV. That tour, with five spots taken by those paying a $5,000 to tool around seeking the great creature, has been pushed back to next year.

“I’ve been a huge Bigfoot and supernatural fan forever,” Canseco said. “I have two RVs and I was just tweeted, messing around, saying I would love to take one of these RVs to find Bigfoot and who wants to come along? It went crazy, so we put together an excursion.”

Team Canseco is ready to wash that rig — and maybe even Bigfoot himself — at the end of this odyssey.

PodKats!

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram