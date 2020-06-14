92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Las Vegas producer Saxe: ‘I feel we’re going to be sold out’ in reopening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2020 - 5:37 pm
 

David Saxe was born to be in showbiz, having been on a Las Vegas stage even before he was born. Unrelentingly, he says the show must go on.

And that covers the COVID-19 shutdown.

Saxe ruminates over question about his shows being sidelined: Instinctively, does he believe people will want to file into his theaters and watch live entertainment?

“You know, my logic tells me no. This is going to take a long time to recuperate,” Saxe says during an interview on “PodKats!’ posted Monday morning. “But for some reason, and I’ve been doing this a long time, people are so resilient and they don’t care. I have a feeling we’re going to be sold out and it’s going to be packed and people are going to be lined up.”

Saxe certainly speaks from experience. A fabled tale in Vegas entertainment history is that his mother, Bonnie, was a dancer in “Folies Bergere” at Tropicana while pregnant with David. He jokes, “That’s why I’m all messed up, she was doing kicks while I was in the womb.”

No question, Saxe has lived a classic showbiz life, the son of sax great Richard Saxe, who headed up bands on the Strip who backed the Rat Pack, “Folies” and “Lido de Paris” at Stardust.

Saxe grew up at the feet of entertainers, literally crawling under blackjack tables at the original MGM Grand when he was a toddler. The dealers knew he was family. While a student at Clark High School, Saxe ran the staging for his star sister, Melinda the First Lady of Magic, at Bourbon Street hotel-casino. His sister Suzy danced in that production.

“I was the maitre d’, I ran lights, the sound, I controlled the curtains,” Saxe says. “We had pyro, which you’re not supposed to do. … I would like set off little bombs onstage … it was terrible.”

Saxe has since grown his own fiefdom at V Theater and Saxe Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. David Saxe Productions presents 13 shows in its five theaters. Saxe himself produces five of those shows, led by “Vegas! The Show,” “V The Ultimate Variety Show” and “Zombie Burlesque.”

All of these productions hint to vintage stagecraft, filled with an array of side acts, tightly choreographed dance numbers and — as a nod to Saxe’s father — live music.

As anyone who knows him would expect, Saxe was the last producer onstage before the state-ordered COVID-19 shutdown, running “Zombie” and “Vegas!” the night of March 17. He wants to be the first to return, too.

“We’ll be back as soon as we’re legally allowed to be back,” Saxe says. “If the demand is there, I think we’ll go seven days a week. If it’s not there, we’ll go less than that.”

In the days leading to the shutdown, Saxe had added safety protocols to the very staging of his shows. In “Zombie,” a character squirted sanitizer into the hands of guests called up for the game-show spoof “The Couples Game.” Seating was spaced, somewhat according to social-distancing protocols.

But Saxe says such venue prep robs shows of their atmospheric appeal.

“I looked at the seating chart I have to do with all the separation, the spacing that I’m anticipating they’re going to announce, and in my soul I said, ‘Uh-oh, I can feel it for the performers,’” Saxe says. “Then I rearranged it again, ‘Wait! I can put a party of two here, front and center,’ but you have gaps everywhere. I go, ‘Oh, those poor guys have to look out to that audience.’”

Aesthetics aside, the drawdown in room capacity — about 420 in Saxe Theater and around 200 in the V Theater rooms — undercuts Saxe’s profits. As it is, he nearly needs to sell out “Vegas!” for its full cast, including an 11-piece band.

Most of the DSP shows need to fill 80 percent of capacity to break even.

“If you do 6 feet apart between parties, it’s down to 28 percent seating, which is very difficult,” Saxe says. “You can’t make it on 28 percent.”

Saxe views the COVID-19 challenges through a classic showbiz prism.

“Something I haven’t heard anybody say yet is, we’re consenting adults. If you go sky diving, you have to sign your life away,” Saxe says, inviting the comparison between leaping from a plane and running shows on the Strip. “So, why not say, ‘Hey, you know that coming into this theater, if you want to sit next to other people without masks — that risk is on you, sign yes or no.”

Whether such a release form could be required at a single theater complex in a massive retail center, connected to a major resort, is open to debate. But the producer’s wheels are forever turning. Saxe seems to be thinking aloud, coming up with a concept, ready to put it to the test. It’s how he rolls.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
2
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
3
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
4
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
5
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The first guests arrive at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas as the resort reopens after 7 ...
Las Vegas customers gambling with face covers
By / RJ

One day we’ll have an impressive array of COVID-19 face masks. Maybe we’ll trade them, like Topps baseball cards in the old days. Or maybe stage an exhibit of face covers at a downtown art gallery.

Read More