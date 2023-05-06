Mark Wahlberg trumpets A’s move to Vegas at off-Strip event

On Friday, the actor promoted his Flecha Azul tequila at On The Border Mexican Grille Cantina in Centennial Hills.

Mark Wahlberg pours Flecha Azul tequila shots during an appearance at On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina in Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark Wahlberg meets the press during an appearance at On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina in Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark Wahlberg tends bar and pours Flecha Azul tequila shots during an appearance at On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina in Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark Wahlberg tends bar and pours Flecha Azul tequila shots during an appearance alongside On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina marketing exec Suzie Tsai on Friday, May 5, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If his A-list acting career dries up, Mark Wahlberg could find work as a Vegas bartender.

On Friday, the onetime Marky Mark was again slinging shots of his Flecha Azul tequila to select group of fans and media. This appearance was at On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina in the northwest region of Centennial Hills (or, “Utah,” as us downtowners call the area).

Wahlberg has been on a promotional ground assault with the delicious (from what they tell me) adult beverage. Last Saturday, Wahlberg was the tequila host at the opening of Cathedral at Aria, which combined the finer elements of a restaurant launch and mosh pit.

In a chat before he took position behind the bar, Wahlberg reiterated his affection for his new hometown of Las Vegas. His master plan involves a Vegas premiere of “The Family Plan,” much of which was filmed in and around our city.

Look for the film to bow in Vegas, maybe by the end of this year.

“There’s a big part of the movie is a love letter to Las Vegas, so why wouldn’t we want to premiere here?” Wahlberg said. “So hopefully, I would say either around the holiday season, or no later than the spring, but we’re looking forward to it. It’d be wonderful to have the premiere here. The excitement around events like that in Las Vegas is just another level.”

The film’s story line has an assassin living anonymously as a suburban father, who takes his family on the run when his past finally catches up to him. Simon Cellan Jones (who collaborated with Wahlberg on “Arthur the King” directs and co-stars, along with Michelle Monaghan, Maggie Q, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby and Ciaran Hinds.

I asked Wahlberg how his “Hollywood 2.0” vision for Las Vegas, and the entire state, was moving forward.

“We’ve had a couple of really productive meetings recently, so so things are moving in the right direction,” he said. “It’s always an uphill battle when you’re trying to get something passed through legislation But in three to five years, we could have up to 10,000 jobs in an industry outside of gaming. We’ll be training locals, hiring locals, encouraging lots of talented people to move here and become full-time residents.”

Wahlberg is in favor of another non-gaming entity moving into Las Vegas, the Oakland Athletics.

”I think it’d be fantastic. I mean, you look at how successful the Knights have been, and the kind of excitement that they’ve drummed up here,” Wahlberg said. “The Raiders have brought excitement. I went to a Raiders game last year, when they beat my Patriots. But it was wonderful to see how excited the fans were, even as they were beating my team.”

The actor-entrepreneur expects the city’s expansion to only continue.

“I think basketball is next, I really do,” Wahlberg said. “It’s like I say, if you want to make a big splash, you’ve got to be in Vegas.”

Penn en español

Penn Jillette has a long history of practical jokes. So his mention of his upcoming, Spanish-speaking show, in Spain, with no Teller, prompted skepticism.

But Jillette learned to speak Spanish during the pandemic shutdown. He knows the language well enough to perform alongside the great Spanish magician Jandro, for four shows in Valencia on June 23, 24 and 25. All of the “Jandro & Penn” shows are nearly sold out.

“Jandro has been my Spanish tutor and we’ve become very good friends,” Jillette said. “He’s been on ‘Fool Us,’ five times, and has fooled us five times.”

Jillette declined to speak Spanish in the interview. “Oh, no, I’m too nervous,” the verbal member of Penn & Teller said. “But I’ll be doing it onstage.

Penn & Teller are returning with 20 more “Fool Us” shows in August, which means 21 new magic tricks. Over time, the duo has written 160 new tricks for the series, and it’s highly doubtful any magician or team has written more magic than Penn & Teller.

Before the “Fool Us” run, Penn & Teller tour the U.K. for four weeks starting May 25. Popular magician Michael Carbonaro takes over the Rio’s Penn & Teller Theater from May 25-July 2.

And before then (and the reason for this phone chat), Penn & Teller again serve as grand marshals for the 33rd Annual Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) AIDS Walk Las Vegas. The event returns to Sunset Park on from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, May 7 from 8-11 a.m. Individuals and teams can register and support by visiting afanlv.org.

Norma + Las Vegas Theatre Co., Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, vocalist Chadwick Johnson, performers from Piranha Nightclub, ex-“Absinthe” cast member and “The Sweets’ Spot” YouTube series creator Melody Sweets, “Vegas! The Show” performers, members of “Chippendales,” and “Glam: The Fabulous Rooftop Party” at Palms are scheduled to perform.

Penn & Teller have appeared as grand marshals for 22 straight years. We’ve done so many preview interviews, he says, “We’ve done these interviews so much, we’re done now, aren’t we?” Never. See you at Sunset Park, and maybe Spain.

Cool Hang Alert

“The Olivia Show,” starring Sabrina Plaisance-Sia, makes its Stirling Club at Turnberry Place debut at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fans of Olivia Newton-John, and great music generally, should appreciate this production. Plaiance-Sia delivered a great, and courageous, performance at Summerlin Performing Arts Center just after Newton-John died last August. This show is open to non-members. Go to stirlingclub.com for reservations.

