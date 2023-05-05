Raiders mailbag: Are adding a corner and linebacker in works?

With the draft in the books, Raiders fans have questions about the makeup of the roster.

Raiders free safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates an interception with teammates versus the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The draft is finally in the books, and the Raiders added nine players and a handful of others via the undrafted free-agent market to help fortify their roster.

They did not solve all their problems, but, on paper anyway, they took a step in the right direction.

As their fans digest all the new additions, they have questions about the state of the team.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Nunya Business (@CrownAndCigar): What do you think the depth chart at DT, LB, CB and safety looks like heading into training camp? Also, is Tre’von Moehrig in jeopardy of losing his starting position and possibly being released?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: The Raiders have really changed over their defensive personnel over the last two offseasons, going from a team that needed to sign a bunch of players to one-year deals to having seven players age 27 or under who are under contractual control for two to five years.

Obviously that group now has to prove it on the field. But if they do, the Raiders are well on their way to building a deep foundation that figures to be together for the foreseeable future.

Linebacker is still a work in progress, although Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Darien Butler and young draft prospect Amari Burney can certainly quell concern by playing well this year.

If that occurs, that changes the dynamic quite a bit. That said, linebacker seems like a logical position the Raiders might fortify at some point before the start, or end, of training camp.

Between the draft and free agency, the Raiders added four cornerbacks and three safeties to the mix, and frankly, six of those players have a chance to play their way into prominent roles.

In terms of comfort level with the depth chart, there is clearly promise. But clearly, the proof will be when they get on the field.

Moehrig is still in the Raiders’ plans, but he clearly faces a big season in terms of solidifying himself as a starter.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Any movement on a long-term contract for Josh Jacobs?

VB: Still pretty quiet as it relates to the Raiders’ talented running back. The Raiders have been clear they won’t reveal the nature of the contract talks, so it would be presumptuous to characterize them one way or another. It will be interesting to see what happens next month when the Raiders hold their mandatory minicamp, and whether or not Josh Jacobs attends.

Trust God baby (@mageedtm): Will the Raiders continue to look at the CB and LB positions, the weakest groups on the team?

VB: Linebacker, cornerback and offensive line still feel like areas the Raiders will look to fortify. But it feels like they could wait until they get this group on the field in OTA’s to get a better sense of what this roster looks like before making additions.

Jack (@Jack97041358): What are they doing with the TE room?

VB: The Raiders traded up in the second round to select Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who many predicted would be drafted in the first round. He is clearly the future of that position and will push for a big role on Day One. Veterans Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard were added in free agency on one-year deals.

Hooper feels like a great complement to Mayer, with Howard adding the ability to block and catch the ball downfield. Jesper Horsted appeared in 15 games last year and caught three passes, and Cole Fotheringham, who spent last season on the practice squad, will both have opportunities to win a job.

MrBlockbuster17 (@MrBlockbuster64): So after free agency and the draft, is the game plan to keep opposing offenses off the field with a mix of short and medium passes and the run game? And for defense, have Mad Maxx and company pressure the quarterbacks to make up for our questionable backfield?

VB: Sounds like a pretty good formula!

elliot edelstein (@elliot_elraid66): Chances Isaiah Pola-Mao starts?

VB: The Raiders have high hopes for their young safety out of USC, and without question, he is in the mix to earn a big role.

