MGM Resorts’ top nightlife executive Sean Christie leaves company

MGM Resorts International’s leading nightlife exec is calling it a night.

Sean Christie, MGM Resorts president of nightlife, is leaving the company. Christie announced the move on his Instagram page Friday afternoon, stating he’d made his plans to leave known to MGM Resorts brass in February.

Christie said later in a phone chat that his contract with the MGM was due to end by the start of 2021, and he’d fulfilled his goal to bring such large-scale initiatives as The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio online.

The coronavirus pandemic hastened Christie’s plans to close out his time with MGM Resorts.

“I wanted to be transparent in telling the company of my intention to move on,” Christie said. “I pretty much stayed on for Mayfair, and when that was cued up and in a good spot, I started looking further down the line.”

He added, “I’ve been navigating the past month, through layoffs and furloughs and helping set up the strategy, to have the right people in place to get things going again.”

Mayfair, which opened on New Year’s Eve, had grown into one of the company’s most popular nightlife destinations before shutting down this month. The club was a partnership with the innovative nightlife company No Ceilings Entertainment and blended extensive entertainment production (including singers, a live band and a dance team) with refined dining.

Christie also helped envision and launch such new nightlife havens as On the Record and Mama Rabbit at Park MGM.

MGM Resorts executive Anton Nikodemus said in a statement, “During his three years with MGM Resorts, Sean did incredible work. He built a terrific team, launched great venues and introduced a ton of programming. He decided earlier this year it was time for him to do something else, and we support that decision.

“Sean has had tremendous impact on our properties and Las Vegas over the years and we look forward to seeing what he does next.”

Christie, who was recruited by outgoing MGM Resorts Chairman Jim Murren, held several senior executive positions with Wynn Resorts from 2007 to 2017. His final position with Wynn before signing on with MGM Resorts was executive vice president of business development, expanding beyond nightlife venues.

Christie says he plans to stay in Las Vegas.

“I have had a great time with MGM Resorts, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and I think leaving correctly is a mark of your character,” he said. “Honestly, I am so unimportant in relation to what’s going on. I’m thinking of all my friends and family. I’ll share what my plans are when the time is right.”

