Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton recalls masked past

Wayne Newton was photographed wearing a medical mask 55 years ago while buying a newspaper in L.A.

Wayne Newton, left, is shown wearing a medical mask in this United Press International photo in Los Angeles from Oct. 30, 1965, and wearing a medical mask with his dog Bailey, Eclectus parrot Simon and rescue cat Aiden on Saturday, April 19, 2020.

Wayne Newton is shown wearing a medical mask in this United Press International photo in Los Angeles from Oct. 30, 1965. (Wayne Newton archives)

Las Vegas legend Wayne Newton is shown wearing a medical mask with his dog Bailey, Eclectus parrot Simon and rescue cat Aiden on Saturday, April 19, 2020. (Kathleen Newton)

Wayne Newton refers to a decad es-old photo and says, “I was the original Masked Singer.”

Mr. Las Vegas referred to his masked past, some 55 years ago. Last week he sent along a photo from United Press Internationa l (because this was 1965), sho wing him wearing a white surgical mask while picking up a Los Angeles Her ald Examiner newspaper in L.A. The newsstand worker was also in a mask.

The paper’s front-page headlin e topped a story about heavy air pol lution in Los Angeles, calling for a “‘Smog War” to offsest the crisis.

Newton has suffered from asthm a since he was a child. He wo re the mask after doctors told him to protect his lun gs so he could make an upcoming gig at the Coconut Grove.

On Saturday, Newton sent his s equel photo, at his Las Vegas home with his pooch Bailey, Eclectus parrot Simon and rescue cat Aiden.

He (Newton) is masked anew. As h e said, “Look at how far we’ve come!”

