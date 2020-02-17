Nevada brothel owner’s ‘death bed’ finds home at Zak Bagans’ museum

“They told me Dennis would have liked this to be set up because ‘that’s how he was,’ ” Zak Bagans says of displaying the bed Dennis Hof died in.

The late Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof is being memorialized at Zak Bagans The Haunted Museum.

The “death bedroom” of Hof, who owned seven bordellos and won a Nevada Assembly race three weeks after dying, is being re-created at Bagans’ museum at 600 E. Charleston Blvd.

Madam Suzette, the heir to Hof’s empire, has turned over to Bagans the entire bedroom set from Hof’s Love Ranch in Crystal, just north of Pahrump.

Hof died in that room of a heart attack on Oct. 16, 2018. He was 72.

“They told me Dennis would have liked this to be set up because ‘that’s how he was,’ ” Bagans said Sunday in a text message.

Bagans, host of “Ghost Adventures” on Travel Channel, is expanding his haunted empire in Las Vegas this year. He now needs to find space in his museum fortress to properly display the room, and should have it together by late spring or early summer.

Hof’s death generated national intrigue largely because of his foray into Nevada politics. Running for state Assembly as a Republican and calling himself “The Trump of Pahrump,” the brothel overlord prevailed in the November 2108 statewide election, beating out Democrat Lesia Romanov. The Nye County Commission appointed Republican Gregory Hafen II to the seat the following December.

Hof’s Love Ranch master bedroom is also well-known as the same suite where ex-NBA player Lamar Odom overdosed in 2015. Odom fell into a coma from what he described in his memoir, “Darkness To Light,” as “an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac and cannabis.”

Bagans said Madam Suzette told him the bed itself is “cursed.” Maybe so. There’s no question fans will file into the haunted fortress to find out.

Gruden rocks it

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is becoming something of a scenester in our city, further expanding our civic image.Gruden and comic impressionist Frank Caliendo, who performs a rote portrayal of Gruden, attended Saturday night’s Aerosmith show at Park Theater.

Caliendo posted a quick clip to social media, saying, “All right, man, we’re gonna see some Aerosmith tonight. You ready?”

The comic panned to Gruden, seated next to him in the theater’s VIP section. Gruden nodded, gave his Chucky look, and said, “Rock and roll, man.”

At 500k views – I release the video from during the concert. https://t.co/nsm26tw1ut — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) February 16, 2020

Gruden also met the band, which returns to Park MGM on May 20 for a seven-show set in its “Deuces Are Wild” residency.

Last month, Gruden has visited Carrot Top at Luxor and took in the Conor McGregor-Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone UFC 246 bout at T-Mobile Arena. On Thursday, the coach sat with team owner Mark Davis during the Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues game at T-Mobile Arena.

The line of fans awaiting selfies with the two stretched high up the aisle. And by Sunday afternoon, Caliendo reported that his video from the theater had generated a half-million views.

Mayfair gets after it

I steered out of Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio about 1 a.m. Saturday night, not because the club’s “After Dark” party was ending. Rather, it was in still in full flourish.

“After Dark” is a late-night hang with a specialized menu (the truffle burger is great for anyone interested in upscale burgers) and live production numbers carrying through the club. The enetertainent runs intermittently until about 3 a.m. Saturday’s showcase included a limbo contest (please, no wagering) and a conga line snaking through the venue.

The cast of Jen Romas’s “Sexxy” adult review helped populate the scene with more than 100 guests — and every one of them smelled nice.

Mayfair was otherwise peppered with assorted celebs. On my way in, I ran into Top Rank Boxing founder and sports legend Bob Arum, who shouted over the music, “We have a big fight coming up!” A reference (I deduce) to Saturday’s Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Mixed-martial arts great Frank Mir and ex-major league slugger Jose Canseco were seated, too, at a power table to the side of the stage. Canseco says he still has not set a firm date for his Bigfoot RV tour, and is planning to reboot his podcast in about a month. Canseco been broadcasting on Wednesdays from his Showtime Car Wash on West Tropicana Avenue.

And, expect some sort of news from Mr. Mir in the next three months or so. For now, we’ll just report that he’s still fit to fight.

ShowBuzz!

Pin-up queen and burlesque performer Sabina Kelley sold out her two-show appearance in “X Burlesque” on Friday and Saturday at Flamingo. Kelley and Stabile Productions are now discussing a more consistent partnership. Expect an announcement over the next week specifying those plans. …

Sean E. Cooper says the title of his new solo production will be, “The ReCoop,” a play off the verb, “Recoup.” The multitalented Cooper left “Fantasy” on Feb. 2, ending an 18-year run as the show’s comic performer. …

“Late Night Magic,” hosted by Doug “Lefty” Leferovich, is moving to Notoriety at Neonopolis on March 13. Leferovich, Murray Sawchuck’s sidekick at Laugh Factory at Tropicana is host. He’s joined by John Shaw, AnnaRose, Dyna Staats, and Luna Shimada. Doors and walk-around magic at 9 p.m., full show at 10 p.m. The $20 ticket includes a free drink (including, but not restricted to, FizzyWater).

