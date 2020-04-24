NFL legend Terry Bradshaw sings COVID-19 blues

Four-time Super Bowl champ Terry Bradshaw says, “We will all get on the other side of this soon, but in the meantime, I hope this song brings a smile to your faces.”

A Las Vegas Strip headliner has released a new single. So has a four-time Super Bowl champion.

They are the same person.

Terry Bradshaw seized on the first day of the NFL draft to announce he is “Quarantine Crazy.” That’s the name of his new single, which dropped Wednesday night on major streaming services. It’s also his general state of mind.

“After weeks of staying home and social distancing, I think we can all relate to feeling a bit ‘Quarantine Crazy,’” said Bradshaw, who is booked for a 31-show residency at Atrium Showroom at Luxor. “However, it is more important than ever to remain home and stay safe. We will all get on the other side of this soon, but in the meantime, I hope this song brings a smile to your faces.”

A portion of the proceeds received from the sale of the song will support local food banks in Oklahoma and Texas.

“The Terry Bradshaw Show” has been sidelined during COVID-19. Bradshaw has performed the musical production in August and December 2019, during Carrot Top’s off nights. His rescheduled dates have not yet been announced. Bradshaw, a veteran on the Fox Sports NFL broadcast team, had previously headlined The Mirage in 2013.

Bradshaw has been a part-time singer for more than 40 years, dating to his playing days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His cover of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” charted in the Billboard Hot 100 in 1976. He has recorded two full-length albums, toured with the gospel outfit The Isaacs and was an early out in the 2019 season of “The Masked Singer.”

In an interview in July, Bradshaw talked of his zeal for the stage.

“I love to entertain. I love to sing,” he said. “Just ask my wife and my dogs.” They are the audience at Bradshaw Quarantine Showroom.

