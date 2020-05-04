90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Powerhouse Las Vegas entertainment group seeks ticket to return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2020 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated May 4, 2020 - 4:34 pm

Get to know the title Vegas Events COVID-19 Committee, and the acronym VECC. The committee looms large in Las Vegas’ post-pandemic entertainment future.

Organized quietly and behind the scenes, VECC is more than 30 venue and resort heavyweights who operate in Las Vegas and are teaming for a plan to return the city safely to live entertainment.

“Our fans and visitors need to feel comfortable and safe coming to our events,” says Las Vegas Events president Pat Christenson, who has headed up the effort to assemble the committee. “We are sharing and exchanging ideas and information with each other. That is what the purpose of the group is.”

Those on board include reps from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Ballpark, T-Mobile Arena and all the arenas in the MGM Resorts International family. Officials from Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, The Smith Center, the Fremont Street Experience and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center are all swapping knowledge.

Orleans Arena and Life is Beautiful are represented, as are dominant Vegas headline promoters Live Nation and AEG Presents.

The committee began as a way to address concerns regarding the annual National Finals Rodeo, operated by LVE, and swiftly grew to include a wide array of events across Las Vegas. The VECC will, over time, draft a set of guidelines that everyone in the group will agree to adopt.

That plan will be shared throughout the industry, in Las Vegas and beyond.

“When you look at these venues in Las Vegas, it’s a little bit more diverse than just a casino or hotel operations,” Christenson says. “We need to be very consistent for the guidelines for a 1,500-seat venue, all the way up to a stadium. If anything is consistent in this group, it is we are talking about ticketed events for all types of venues and special events.”

Provisions for a 1,500-capacity theater can be applied to a lounge, supper club or smaller Las Vegas showrooms.

“What we decide can be adopted at other venues. The focus really is festivals, stadiums, arenas and theaters,” Christenson says. “I think every hotel with regular running show will adopt what we do.”

The initiatives are not to be mandatory. But the collective experience behind the guidelines should be compelling enough for any live-venue operator to enact.

“This is binding only to ourselves,” Christenson says. “What we are saying, collectively as group of experts in the industry, these are our guidelines.”

Expect the discussions to center on health care directives from such agencies as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Gaming Control Board. Members are reviewing how reopenings are handled across the country, and if their initiatives can work in an ongoing pandemic.

The timeline to issue the VECC findings is as fluid as today’s news, but the goal is to achieve a cohesive plan everyone can agree upon.

“We talk about social distancing, as one example,” Christenson says. “How do you create systems in which you are able to do that conveniently and efficiently? We want to develop guidelines that show what works, that is manageable with no outbreaks.”

The committee is a team of those who are not commonly teammates in a competitive Las Vegas entertainment and sports market. But city leaders often coalesce for major initiatives — the NFR at Thomas & Mack partners with Strip resorts and the Fremont Street Experience for the NFR Experience citywide party.

“This is what we do in Las Vegas is come together when we need to,” Christenson says. “When we’ll be ready to come back will be determined in its own time. But we want to be 100 percent ready when that time comes.”

Something for Joey

Former “Splash” and “V — The Ultimate Variety Show” comic stalwart Joe Trammel has opened his garage for an ongoing YouTube comedy series, under his virtual Joey Vegas stage moniker. “The Comedy Garage” welcomes entertainers to perform socially distanced at the Trammel homestead.

Email him at imjoeyvegas@gmail.com. Those who can’t make it to the “live” show can submit videos to the series.

Trammel has also posted 50 “Pandemic Series” quick clips on his Joey Vegas YouTube page. The production isn’t as advanced as “Splash” at the Riv, but unlike the old hotel, Trammel’s new venue has the advantage of still standing.

Virtual Cool Hang Alert

Positively Arts and associate “Le Reve” bandleader Angela Chan-Stopa are hosting a “Front Porch Mini Concert” series at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. You can enjoy the performances anytime on the Positively Arts Facebook and YouTube pages. The performances feature the kids from Positively Arts performing with Chan’s band of such established pros as Alex Stopa, Tyler Williams and Dena Williams.

It all happens in the Stopas’ driveway, which is near the porch. Chan-Stopa says the series will continue through at least May 21 — or until the heat drives the party inside.

As part of the project, 25 Positively Arts students last week recorded “Seasons of Love” from “Rent” while backed by the “Le Reve” band. That breathtaking video is also on Positively Arts’ YouTube page, easily worth its free subscription.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
2
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
3
Zak Bagans quarantined for ‘Ghost Adventures’ miniseries
Zak Bagans quarantined for ‘Ghost Adventures’ miniseries
4
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
5
At least two grocery chains requiring face masks at Las Vegas Valley stores
At least two grocery chains requiring face masks at Las Vegas Valley stores
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More