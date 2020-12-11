58°F
Kats

Tony Hsieh’s memorial set on his ‘LifeDay’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2020 - 1:00 pm
 
Tony Hsieh gestures during an interview before the start of the LaunchUp Las Vegas event at the Oquendo Center, Jan. 28, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tributes to former Zappos CEO and Downtown Project founder Tony Hsieh, who died Nov. 27, 2020 are seen throughout Fremont East District on Nov. 28 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tony Hsieh’s friends and family are honoring the late downtown visionary on the symbolic time and date 12:12 p.m. on 12-12-20. The virtual event is being staged Saturday on the website celebratetonyhsieh.com.

The livestream lands on what would have been Hseih’s 47th birthday. The celebration, described as Hsieh’s “LifeDay,” will feature a variety show of Vegas performers in recorded segments and also an online dance party hosted by a pair of Vegas DJs.

Hsieh died Nov. 27 of injuries suffered days earlier in a fire at a house he was visiting in New London, Conn.

The message on the event’s post being shared on Facebook reads, “Tony loved bringing people together and celebrating even life’s smallest moments, so let’s remember Tony in a way we know he’d love. Join us as his entertainment family celebrates with what they do best, because he brought out the best in all of us.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

