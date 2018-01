Among the signature drinks 1 Oak has created to celebrate Matt Goss’ ongoing engagement is this take on the classic Godfather. The team classes up the Tuxedo by adding a splash of maraschino liqueur to compliment the cherry on top.

Photo credit: Petra Jezkova/Cashman Photo

Ingredients

■ 1 ounce Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch

■ 3/4 ounce Disaronno

■ 1/4 ounce Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

Garnish

■ 1 cherry

Directions

Mix all ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into glass over ice. Garnish with cherry.