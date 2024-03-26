5 new and upcoming restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley

Baked tiger prawns, front, and grilled Ora king salmon from the spring 2024 menu at La Strega in Summerlin, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley. (La Strega)

The multi-pound Feast at the Beast Food Challenge from The Beast at Area15 in Las Vegas. (Area15)

Million-Dollar Bacon from First Watch, the national chain serving chef-driven breakfast and brunch. First Watch is planning to open a restaurant in Las Vegas by the end of 2025. (First Watch)

Beverages from First Watch, the national chain serving chef-driven breakfast and brunch. First Watch is planning to open a restaurant in Las Vegas by the end of 2025. (First Watch)

A brunch spread from First Watch, the national chain serving chef-driven breakfast and brunch. First Watch is planning to open a restaurant in Las Vegas by the end of 2025. (First Watch)

Lemon ricotta pancakes with seasonal berries from First Watch, the national chain serving chef-driven breakfast and brunch. First Watch is planning to open a restaurant in Las Vegas by the end of 2025. (First Watch)

In the latest dispatches from the Las Vegas restaurant front:

■ First Watch, a Florida-based restaurant group that serves breakfast, lunch and brunch, is coming to Henderson, the company shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The restaurant, a new build, is planned to open by the end of 2025 near Starbucks and Jollibee in Eastern Market Place, on South Eastern Avenue at St. Rose Parkway.

First Watch, named after the first shift aboard a ship, opened its original store in 1983. The restaurant has taken into wide release a chef-driven approach to daytime dining that moves beyond fast food and coffee shop standards.

The Henderson store is the farthest west First Watch has opened since it moved its operations from California to Florida almost 40 years ago. First Watch is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the seasonal menu changes five times a year. The menu is prepared without using heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers, according to the company.

Menu highlights include Morning Meditation Juice (orange, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger, agave nectar, beet); Million-Dollar Bacon (hardwood-smoked strips baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and maple syrup); lemon ricotta pancakes topped with seasonal berries; and a Chickichanga built using cage-free eggs, chicken breast and chorizo.

First Watch is negotiating leases for other Vegas locations, the company said. First Watch currently has more than 520 locations in 29 states, and the Vegas expansion aligns with a long-term goal of more than 2,200 U.S. restaurants in operation. Visit firstwatch.com.

■ J Bar & Golf Lounge is now teeing up golf simulators, food and drink at 3545 S. Valley View Blvd. in Chinatown. The menu features sushi and sashimi; salads; appetizers such as crisp rice with spicy tuna, sushi tacos and a flat iron steak; sandwiches, wraps and burgers; and pastas such as penne pomodoro, seafood linguine and farfalle with chicken. Visit jbargolflounge.com.

■ Chalong Thai Street Kitchen is now open at 7815 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 105. A mural of an elephant, pads with hot pink lilies and a temple rising beyond brightens the dining room; there is also a terrace. Menu highlights: roti paratha with curry sauce, a gorgeous papaya salad, tom kha gai, chicken satay, crab fried rice, several curries and a big plate of pad see ew. Visit chalongthailv.com.

■ Mango Mango Dessert, a chain of Hong Kong-inspired dessert shops, has launched a Vegas outpost at 7319 S. Rainbow Blvd., Building G, Suite 120. The menu features mango desserts variously harnessing sago palm starch, pomelo, jellies, red bean and ice cream. There are also crêpe cakes, mochi, mango pancakes, and build-your-own crêpes and waffles with choice of flavor and ice cream. Visit mangomangodessert.com.

■ On Friday, Teriyaki Madness, the national Asian chain founded in 2003 in Vegas, is opening another location in Henderson, this time at 1647 W. Warm Springs Road. Catherine Loyola, a former local dental consultant, is the franchisee. Loyola has plans to open two more locations in the Henderson area. Teriyaki chicken, salmon and steak bowls anchor the menu at Teriyaki Madness. Visit teriyakimadness.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Taste of the NFL, the fundraiser with famed chefs and football players during Super Bowl 58 weekend in Vegas, raised $2 million for GENYOUth, the national nonprofit that provides school meals. The amount is the largest raised by the event since its founding in 1992. The money will benefit 1,000 schools and a half-million students, according to GENYOUth.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Beast gastropub inside Area15 has issued its Feast at The Beast Food Challenge featuring a burger with 2 pounds of beef, 1 pound each of crisp bacon and American cheese, and a cascade of fixings (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Thousand Island sauce), all on a round King’s Hawaiian loaf. A pound of fries and four signature potato tornadoes (long spiralized segments) round out the challenge.

Finish every morsel, and the challenge is free. Eyes bigger than your stomach? That’ll be $88, please. All rules and restrictions are explained by the server.

◆ ◆ ◆

On April 6, Picasso restaurant in Bellagio is presenting a 6:30 p.m. canapé and Champagne reception, followed by a six-course dinner featuring pours from the Tempos Vega Sicilia portfolio, one of the finest in Spain. Pairings include a duo of roasted squab and A5 wagyu tenderloin with a ’13 Vega Sicilia and two Vega Sicilia Reserva Especial releases.

Tickets: $1,500 plus tax and gratuity. Required reservations: bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/picasso.html.

◆ ◆ ◆

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, Suite 105, Summerlin, recently introduced its spring menu created by executive chef-partner Gina Marinelli. Some of the dishes: antipasti with truffle salami and mozzarella, wagyu carpaccio tonnato, baked tiger prawns, bucatini frutti di mare and grilled Ora king salmon with Livornese vinaigrette. Visit lastregalv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Fantasy Lab, from basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, presents tech-driven, surround-sound and -body experiences from its space in Fashion Show mall. On the food and drink side, look for roasted elote, Buffalo chicken mac and cheese, Yucatan cochinita pork tacos, a pretzel bun burger, shakes in several flavors, and beer, wine and signature cocktails. Visit fantasylablv.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.