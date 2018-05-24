5 places in Las Vegas with great wine selections

Aureole

The wine angels — those intrepid souls who dangle from cables to get bottles from the top of the four-story tower of bottles — may be the most remarkable part of the wine program at Aureole, but they’re backed by 3,000 selections, including 50 by the glass, with two pairing choices for each of the restaurant’s dishes.

Mandalay Bay, 702-632-7401, mandalaybay.com

Hostile Grape

Descend from the casino at the M Resort to the sleek, contemporary space billed as Henderson’s only wine cellar and you’ll be able to choose from 400 wines, with 160 available by the glass. A computerized dispensing system allows you to use a card to purchase wine by the ounce, and live music smooths it all out. (Note: Open only Wednesdays through Saturdays.)

M Resort, 702-797-1207, themresort.com

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

“Wine for all,” La Cave promises, and backs that up with a selection of 250 bottles, 50 available by the glass. The cozy tasting-room space at the front gives way to a dining room with lots of seating options and a patio that overlooks the resort’s pool and gardens — an exceptionally pleasant spot to sip a glass when the weather’s pleasant.

Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-7375, lacavelv.com

Marche Bacchus

Marche Bacchus is unique in that about half of it is a wine store, with 950 labels. The staff is wine-educated, to help you sort things out, and if you select a bottle from the shop you’re charged just $10 over retail, instead of the 2½- to three-times retail at other restaurants. And you can’t beat the view of the lake.

2620 Regatta Drive, 702-804-8004, marchebacchus.com

Morels French Steakhouse & Bistro

Morels offers an impressive 400 wines, 60 of them by the glass, but also noteworthy is its extensive cheese selection for pairing with them — more than 60 artisanal and farmhouse cheeses, as well as charcuterie, some of it housemade. And if the weather’s nice you can relax on the patio, which offers an elevated view of the Strip.

Palazzo, 702-607-6333, morelslv.com