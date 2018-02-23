5 spots to celebrate National Strawberry Day in Las Vegas

STK

The Cosmopolitan’s party-friendly steakhouse offers a dessert called The Cloud made up of fresh strawberries, angel cake, strawberry compote, white chocolate cremeux and strawberry ice cream, covered in cotton candy. It’s drizzled with Grand Marnier tableside and lit on fire.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7990, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Kitchen Table Squared

Plenty of places top French toast with strawberries. But who else uses thick challah bread in an orange zest batter, tops it with strawberry gastrique and offers an optional side of foie gras?

The Gramercy, 702-982-8218, kitchentablesquared.com

SkinnyFats

The healthy side of the menu pairs the berries with chia seeds on two dishes. There’s a chia pudding with hemp seeds and strawberries known as the Chia Optima, and the Berry Strong protein waffle topped with berries, strawberry chia jam and orange agave.

Downtown Summerlin, 702-979-9797, skinnyfats.com; with additional locations

Tao

The strawberry crepe cake is made of paper-thin yuzu strawberry crepes and chocolate mousse. It’s then topped with strawberry crumble, vanilla cream, raspberries and blackberries and served alongside mochi ice cream pops.

The Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-388-8338, taolasvegas.com.

Tsp. Baking Company

Chef Kari Garcia launched a new tart strawberry cookie this month. It’s topped with real strawberry frosting and tiny red, white and pink heart sprinkles and goes great with a scoop of Lappert’s strawberry ice cream.

6120 N. Decatur Blvd., 702-331-9265, tspbakingcompany.com.