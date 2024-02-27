$50M restaurant, event space proposed for southwest Las Vegas

The developer of the project wants to bring a high-end restaurant — likely a steakhouse — not attached to a casino-resort to the southwest valley.

A rendering for a three-story 72,000-square-foot building that could be placed in the Grand Flamingo Centre in Southwest Las Vegas. (Steelman Partners)

Plans are underway to construct a three-story building in Southwest Las Vegas that would house a steakhouse on the top floor.

Hukl Investments, the developer behind the project dubbed Skyline, thought bringing a high-end restaurant to southwest Las Vegas that isn’t attached to a casino or resort would be appealing for local residents, said Paul Huether, chief financial officer for the investment group.

“A number of people have commented that going to a casino for a steak dinner is not their first choice, and they’d like to stay on the west side and go to an off-casino property for a good meal,” he said.

The Clark County Planning Commission approved a proposal last week for a 72,000-square-foot building that could house a high-end restaurant, cafe, wine cellar, speakeasy and event space. The building would be located in the Grand Flamingo Centre near the Flamingo Road exit off the 215 Beltway in southwest Las Vegas.

Hukl Investments also owns Sunny Side Up and La Madre restaurants, among other holdings. Steelman Partners is the architect of the project and McCarthy Construction is the general contractor.

Construction on the building could start later this year and the goal is to open the building by late 2025 or early 2026, Huether said. Plans for the building are still going through the approval process, but Huether said he doesn’t expect any big problems to arise.

The plan for the building is to have a high-end wine store and pastry shop on the first floor, event space on the second floor and a high-end restaurant — likely a steakhouse — on the third floor, he said.

There are plans for a outdoor plaza next to the building and for the second and third floors to have outdoor terrace space, according to Clark County records.

“The views give you an outstanding view down to the Strip from this second and third floor elevations,” Huether said.

The construction costs for the building haven’t been finalized, but Huether estimates they could be in the range of $50 million.

