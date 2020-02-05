A Valentine’s Day take on an exceptional cake at Mastro’s

Warm Chocolate Butter Cake at Mastro’s in Las Vegas piles on the chocolate and dresses it up fine.

Ricardo Romo, executive chef at Mastro's Ocean Club at The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas, makes Warm Chocolate Butter Cake. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Warm chocolate butter cake at Mastro’s Ocean Club. (Mastro's Restaurants)

Mastro’s Ocean Club at The Shops at Crystals is known for its ooey-gooey, oh-so-indulgent signature Warm Butter Cake, and it has improved on the classic for a limited time, in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Through the end of the month, Mastro’s is serving the Warm Chocolate Butter Cake, rich devil’s food batter baked with a chocolate and cream cheese glaze and topped with chocolate ice cream and drizzles of raspberry sauce and white chocolate ganache. It’s $18.

