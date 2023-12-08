An Oregon craft brewery expands with a Henderson restaurant

The expansion also features a partnership with a Vegas distributor to sell beer statewide.

A pint of Bend brew culture is coming to Henderson.

GoodLife Brewing Company of Bend, Oregon, one of the country’s top beer towns, is launching a GoodLife restaurant and bar at 37 S. Water St., in partnership with local owner-operators.

GoodLife is taking over the current three-story Street Burger space, with GoodLife signs already up and service continuing (including pours of GoodLife) while remodeling proceeds. The complete conversion to a GoodLife restaurant will debut in early 2024.

The craft brewery is known for its pale ales, IPAs and lagers. Its signature beer is the Sweet As! Pacific Ale brewed with Australian and New Zealand hops. Nevada-exclusive brews and one-offs are planned.

A menu of burgers, fries, sandwiches and salads pairs with the brews. The restaurant also features gaming, sports viewing and live music.

A Nevada brewery?

Along with the restaurant partnership, GoodLife has expanded its distribution statewide through a partnership with Summit Spirits & Wine distributors of Vegas. The beer is being sold through Summit’s craft beer portfolio.

“We’ve always believed in the power of great beer to bring people together, and these partnerships will allow expansion for us to share that passion with even more beer lovers in Nevada,” said Ty Barnett and Jason Stuwe, managing partners of Good Life.

For now, beers for Nevada distribution will continue being made in Bend, the managing partners said. “Then, who knows, if all goes well, maybe we can see a Nevada production brewery in the near future as well.”

Visit goodlifelv.com.

