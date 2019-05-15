Beauty & Essex gets into the EDC spirit with its Wonder Wheel

Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas loaded its Wonder Wheel dessert vehicle with sweet treats themed to the Electric Daisy Carnival.

’Round and ’round and ’round it goes, and where it stops, nobody knows. Kind of like the Electric Daisy Carnival, the annual fantasia of light and sound, flesh and beats, which runs Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

And in honor of the big party, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is doing a special EDC-themed version of its Wonder Wheel.

From Wednesday through Monday, the wheel’s baskets will hold neon-white chocolate bark, multicolored kettle corn, sour gummy worms, cotton candy, mini M&M cookies, coconut macaroons, fudge and a cereal brownie. It’s $38.