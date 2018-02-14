Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay thank Las Vegas first responders at dinner — VIDEO

Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri and Steve Martorano hosted the “Salute to Vegas Heroes” tribute to first responders Saturday at Caesars Palace.

The ballroom was packed with more than 2,000 people who provided aid to victims of the Oct. 1 shooting, along with friends and family.

Besides collaborating on the menu, the chefs each thanked the first responders. Several stars who couldn’t attend, including Celine Dion, delivered messages via video. Entertainment was provided by Wayne Newton, “Tenors of Rock” and “The Cocktail Cabaret.”