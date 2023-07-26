Boozy adult miniature golf venue Swingers to open on the Strip

The swinging “crazy golf” experience, with five courses, street food, cocktails and DJs, will debut in Mandalay Bay.

A rendering of the Swingers mini-golf course planned for Mandalay Bay. (Swingers)

They’ve got a world that swings. With noshes. And booze. And disco.

Swingers, the miniature golf club experience remade for adults, is opening a 40,000-square-foot location in Mandalay Bay on the Strip sometime in 2024, the company announced Wednesday.

This three-story “crazy golf” lollapalooza will feature five courses, street food and cocktails from Las Vegas restaurants, live DJs bumping, a “go big” Vegas take on the English country house (à la Bridgerton), and a hole-in-one party vibe.

In other words: Hold my mezcal. I’m trying to sink this one in the folly.

Swingers — the name works especially well for Vegas — began in 2014 as an East London pop-up, then expanded with two permanent locations in its home city and three in the U.S., including New York City in 2022. Vegas will be the Swingers flagship. A Dubai Swingers is also scheduled to open in 2024; 15 locations are expected by 2026, the announcement said.

The company recently raised $52 million to fund this global expansion.

“We never anticipated as we opened our pop-up in a London warehouse in 2014, that ten years later, we would be opening in Las Vegas — it has been an incredible journey,” said Matt Grech-Smith, Swingers co-founder and CEO.

More food and drink projects

The Swingers move comes amid other significant developments in food and drink at Mandalay Bay.

Retro by Voltaggio, from chef brothers and “Top Chef” stars Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, launched in early May in the former Aureole, which chef Charlie Palmer opened in 1999. Flanker Kitchen, a next-gen sports bar with a ceiling installation honoring the Formula One Grand Prix track, debuted in June at the property.

Fleur, with its regional French cooking, has closed to make way for a concept yet to be named. And as the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported, Lupo, the longtime Wolfgang Puck spot, is being renovated into a new restaurant with a new name.

