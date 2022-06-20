Boulder Station expands choices with new food court

As one of Las Vegas’ more mature locals hotel-casinos, Boulder Station hasn’t been known for making many changes in its food and beverage over the past decade.

Boulder Station's new food court includes Tacos el Pastor, La Flor de Michoacán, Sbarro, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Teriyaki Madness and brings Japanese Wingstop for restaurant choices. (Boulder Station)

Tacos el Pastor can be seen in the background of this view of Boulder Station's new food court. (Boulder Station)

Tacos el Pastor Boulder Station's new food court attracts customers. (Boulder Station)

Colorful La Flor de Michoacán, in Boulder Station sells Mexican-style ice cream and snacks. (Boulder Station)

As one of Las Vegas’ more mature locals hotel-casinos, Boulder Station hasn’t been known for making many changes in its food and beverage over the past decade. It’s a place where familiarity is important to many guests.

However, in a decisive move that expands the cultural footprint of the property, it recently included a Tacos el Pastor location in its new food court space. The popular mini-chain is known for quesadillas, vampiros, asada fries, nachos and the house specialty tacos with their Lebanese migrant background.

A multicolored La Flor de Michoacán has also opened in the food court, bringing Mexican snack mastery to the property. The mini-chain specializes in tropical ice cream in flavors like mamey, guava and chamoy, and it offers classics like cookies and cream and rocky road for sweet tooths, too.

The food court has also opened four other eateries.

Sbarro offers handmade pizzas and strombolis made with San Marzano-style sauce and 100 percent whole milk mozzarella. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop rolls out Italian subs and fills Philly cheesesteak cravings. Teriyaki Madness brings Japanese culture to the room with all-natural grilled chicken thigh served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice or noodles and stir-fried veggies. And what’s a food court without chicken wings? Wingstop sauces them in 11 mouthwatering flavors.

Boulder Station’s new 12,700-square-foot food court is on the casino floor and features a fresh and bright atmosphere filled with light wood, white marble accents, neon signs, greenery and televisions. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., though individual restaurant hours might vary.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.