Celebrate National Beer Lover’s Day with some local brews

National Beer Lover’s Day is Sept. 7. And if loving beer also means loving locally brewed beer, there’s no better place to celebrate than in the Henderson Booze District.

The industrial park on Eastgate Road, just across Interstate 515 from the Valley Auto Mall and a little south of Warm Springs Road, doesn’t look like a beer mecca to the casual observer, but it’s a must-visit spot for anyone who wants to sample local brews.

It was established more than eight years ago by the late George Racz as a home for his Las Vegas Distillery, and it now houses three local breweries, each with a tasting room. And if you somehow get tired of beer as you work your way through the selections at CraftHaus Brewery, Bad Beat Brewery and Astronomy Aleworks, the Vegas Valley Winery (also within stumbling distance) recently began offering a hard cider made from locally grown apples.

