Friday is National Blackjack Day because it’s 3/2, which is what you traditionally get paid for drawing 21 on your first two cards. To celebrate, Rampart Casino has created a special Blackjack Cocktail, which it’s offering for $3.20 that day. Or you can make your own anytime.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Jack Daniel’s

1 ounce Kahlua

1/2 ounce Grand Marnier

1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lemon

Directions

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into glass over ice.