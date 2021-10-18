63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Food

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay to open 2 more Strip burger joints

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2021 - 10:06 am
 
The Crunchburger at Bobby's Burgers. (Jason Lasswell)
The Crunchburger at Bobby's Burgers. (Jason Lasswell)
A Bobby's Burgers milkshake. (Jason Lasswell)
A Bobby's Burgers milkshake. (Jason Lasswell)
Bobby's Burgers onion rings. (Jason Lasswell)
Bobby's Burgers onion rings. (Jason Lasswell)
The Crunchburger at Bobby's Burgers. (Jason Lasswell)
The Crunchburger at Bobby's Burgers. (Jason Lasswell)

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s Bobby’s Burgers at Caesars Palace will be joined in the next few months by locations at Harrah’s and Paris Las Vegas.

Flay is known for fine-dining restaurants and also for his fondness for burgers, which is reflected at Bobby’s Burgers with such menu items as the signature Crunchburger, which is topped with bacon, American cheese and potato chips; the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, with blue cheese; and Bobby’s Veggie Burger; along with fries and onion rings, dipping sauces, milkshakes and beer. The Harrah’s location also will serve breakfast.

Caesars Palace also is home to Flay’s Italian restaurant, Amalfi, which replaced his longtime Mesa Grill. He had a Bobby’s Burger Palace at CityCenter until it closed earlier this year and the fast-casual chain was rebranded Bobby’s Burgers. The Harrah’s location, which will be in the Fulton Food Hall, is expected to open by December, and the one in Le Boulevard at Paris Las Vegas in March.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
2
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
3
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
4
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
5
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ice Cube performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. ...
Top 10 things to do this week in Las Vegas
RJ

Ice Cube headlining “Nightmare on Q Street,” a film festival and a renaissance fair highlight things to do around the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass MGM Grand in August 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review- ...
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
RJ

MGM Resorts has announced that Hecho en Vegas Mexican Grill & Cantina at MGM Grand “will close permanently by early November.”