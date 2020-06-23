Cereal Killerz Kitchen to open Centennial Hills location

The first location in the valley is in Henderson, and offers 100 types of cereal with a choice of 10 types of milk, as well as ice cream, candy and other kid-friendly options.

The Cereal Killerz Kitchen owners Chris Burns, with his wife, Jessica, and daughter Amari at the Galleria at Sunset mall location shown in August 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Cereal Killerz Kitchen in Henderson, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Henderson’s The Cereal Killerz Kitchen is preparing to open a second location, in the Centennial Hills neighborhood. Owner Chris Burns says the spot, located at 7450 Oso Blanca Road in a space that previously housed The Frozen Frog, could be ready to open as soon as “the Health District can get out here” to inspect it. He’s shooting, however, to launch the new location around the July Fourth weekend.

Burns promises it will be mostly the same concept as the original location in the Galleria at Sunset food court, which offers 100 types of cereal with your choice of 10 types of milk, as well as ice cream, candy and other kid-friendly options. He’s also hoping the neighborhood location will allow them to focus more on breakfast items.

“That was the biggest issue (with) our waffles and all of our breakfast items: people don’t start coming to the mall until one or two o’clock, and they want lunch,” says Burns. He also predicts the new menu may omit some items, such as avocado toast, that he and his wife added to the original menu at the suggestion of their Galleria landlord.

