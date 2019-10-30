Chick-fil-A will open Dec. 2 at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas

The counter service layout will total 1,100 square feet with a shared seating area for 62 guests, according to the release.

Chick-fil-A (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You knew Chick-fil-A was arriving soon at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas. Now you know when.

The casino said in a news release that the national restaurant chain will welcome customers on Monday, Dec. 2.

Restaurant hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. As always, it will be closed Sundays.

The counter service layout will total 1,100 square feet with a shared seating area for 62 guests, according to the release.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.