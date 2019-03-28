Cotton candy pancakes make a sweet Las Vegas breakfast — VIDEO

Cotton candy for breakfast is a thing -- at least at Maxie's, a new restaurant in The Linq Promenade. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cotton candy for breakfast is a thing — at least at Maxie’s, a new restaurant in The Linq Promenade.

Maxie’s executive chef David Mangual starts with buttermilk pancakes, cutting out the center. He stacks them three high and decorates the plate with colored white chocolate, then fills the center of the pancakes with Fruity Pebble cream cheese and sauteed fresh berries before piling on the whipped cream and the mounds of cotton candy. When the guest pours maple syrup over the pile, the cotton candy melts into a colorful puddle.

Other over-the-top dishes on the menu include Cocoa Pebbles French Toast, Peanut Butter & Jelly Tacos, the Pepperoni Pizza Omelet and various Benedict “boxes” inside brioche loaves.

Maxie’s serves from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with grab-and-go available from 3 to 10 p.m. Visit maxieslv.com or call 702-754-4400.

