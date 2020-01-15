Custom Pizza Truck set to hit Las Vegas streets

Chef Bartosz Wawrzyszak is the owner of the Custom Pizza Truck, which was specially built by his brother in Poland and came to Las Vegas via a state-sponsored program.

Chef Bartosz Wawrzyszak, known as Chef Bart, is owner of the Custom Pizza Truck. (Custom Pizza Truck)

A fresh pizza in front of the wood-burning oven. (Custom Pizza Truck)

Chef Bart's Pizza Margherita (Custom Pizza Truck)

It’s been said that pizza, born in Italy and nurtured in America, is a food of the world, and few may know that better than Chef Bartosz Wawrzyszak, owner of the Custom Pizza Truck.

Wawrzyszak — who goes by Chef Bart, for what are probably obvious reasons — was studying business in Chicago in 2014 when he was contacted by his brother, owner of a welding company in their homeland of Poland. His brother, Pawel, told Chef Bart that he had decided he wanted to build a food truck, but a food truck like nobody else had conceived.

Pawel already had part of it worked out: In Atlanta, he told Chef Bart, there was a Freightliner truck cab with a Mercedes engine with European Union specifications, which Chef Bart said are “very rare” in the United States. He wanted Chef Bart to buy it and ship it to Poland so he could construct a state-of-the-art pizza kitchen on a trailer to be pulled behind.

Chef Bart drove to Atlanta overnight, bought the truck and had it shipped to Poland, via Jacksonville, Florida. Pawel went to work and spent the next 10 months building it.

“There were no reference points on the internet or anyplace else,” Chef Bart said.

It would have a two-ton, wood-burning pizza oven.

“That came from my brother’s hands,” he said. The trailer also has an oak butcher-block prep counter, walls lined with white subway tile and expansive glass doors that open wide.

“The whole vision was to give an experience,” he said. “To see the food from beginning to end.”

By early 2015, what Chef Bart prefers to call a “kitchen on wheels” was ready. A lifelong pizza enthusiast and self-taught chef, he returned to Poland and the brothers took their show on the road, in the next few years hitting all of the major festivals in Central Europe.

But by October 2018 Pawel was thinking of concentrating more on his welding business, and Chef Bart saw possibilities across the pond. He heard about a program for entrepreneurs sponsored by the Nevada governor’s office of economic development, to attract startups to Nevada.

“When I found out, I said, ‘This is me,’ ” he said.

His was one of 100 companies that applied, and one of 30 chosen to attend boot camp in Poland.

“That was the race to the finish,” he said. Twenty were chosen for pitching sessions before a panel of international judges. Ten were chosen to come to Nevada for two weeks and see how they did.

“I was the only one to land an investor and open an office,” he said.

And a session at the London International Pizza Academy just polished his skills.

The result is the Custom Food Truck, which has come to the streets of Las Vegas. Chef Bart points out that the kitchen on wheels had to cross the ocean, and his brother’s tiled oven never cracked, just as it never had on the rough streets of Poland. As for the Freightliner, it would be making its second trans-oceanic crossing. And Chef Bart, his wife, Gabbi, and their 8-month-old son, Julian, would relocate to Las Vegas.

But the kitchen would be nothing if not for good pizza, and Chef Bart makes excellent pizza. He uses 00 flour and a minimum 24-hour fermentation to make the crust for his Neapolitan pies, topping them with sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fine cured meats. What comes out of the 800-degree oven fired by almond wood is a pizza with a blistered bottom and charred edges, light and chewy and just divine.

Chef Bart said he has applied for the next First Friday and hopes to hear soon whether his application was accepted. In the meantime, he has scheduled a demonstration Thursday for media, bloggers and bar owners. On Jan. 31, he and the truck will be at the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce office, 575 W. Symphony Park Ave., for a ribbon-cutting and celebration with community officials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and for the general public from 2 to 6 p.m. He can be contacted through his Instagram account, @custompizzatruck.

Chef Bart said he knew it was time to leave Poland because it is a smaller market and they’d exhausted the possibilities of the festivals. He also knew the United States was more open to an outdoor lifestyle.

“This is what America is all about,” he said. “I knew to drive the company, I had to be here.

“Basically, I’m building everything from scratch. In Las Vegas — because where else but Las Vegas?”

