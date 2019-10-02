Downtown Las Vegas restaurant breaks out pink drinks

Part of proceeds from Therapy’s Pink Lady and Rosey Mary will go to breast cancer research.

Pink Lady (Therapy)

Therapy Rosey Mary

October’s the month when a whole lot of people are thinking pink, and Therapy wants them to drink pink, too. The restaurant at 518 E. Fremont St. is offering two special cocktails in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and 50 percent of the profits from sales of them will be donated to breast cancer research.

The Pink Lady is made with Don Q rum, Oro pisco, Razzmatazz raspberry liqueur, Raspberry Real, simple syrup, lemon juice, club soda and lemonade, while the Rosey Mary is a mix of mezcal with lemon juice, rosemary-infused simple syrup and egg white, with a float of Malbec. They’re $10 each.