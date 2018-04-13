Eating your way through Pixar Fest at Disneyland — VIDEO

Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pixar Fest is officially underway today at Disneyland.

While guests are eager to get a first look at the decor, characters and shows, the new food items are inspiring the most excitement.

Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. The fest, through Sept. 3, will feature the debut of new entertainment and experiences from Pixar movies.

Sneak peeks of the new menu items were made available for the first time Thursday.

A cold noodle salad dish inspired by the colors of “Monsters Inc.” encourages guests to drench the noodles in lime juice and Asian-style sauce. Stirring the mixtures causes the noodles to transform from blue to pale pink.

The most unexpected item on the menu was the cheeseburger pizza.

A specialty of the newly transformed Pizza Planet restaurant, the cheeseburger pizza is described as “the best cheeseburger you ever had, but on a pizza” by Karlos Siqueiros, a concept developer for food operations.

While the slice bears marginal resemblance to pizza, it’s undeniably tasty — a slightly less messy version of the real thing.

The alien macarons are expected to be the big hit. Green crispy cookie sandwiches a pretty purple layer of blackberry-lemon curd.

A long overdue — if not an obvious — addition is the real-life version of the movie dish ratatouille.

Candymaker and Las Vegas native Francheska Roman presented three new caramel apples modeled after Nemo, a green alien and the Luxo ball.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.