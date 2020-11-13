Echo Rig’s Sam Marvin shows how to carve the Thanksgiving turkey

Roasting the turkey, and preparing the sides and desserts that go with it, actually is pretty easy, but carving the turkey is not. This video makes it simple, step by step.

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner isn’t all that difficult. Roasting the turkey is pretty basic, once you remember to remove the giblets from the cavity, and the sides and desserts tend to be family favorites that find their places on the table year after year.

But then it’s time to carve the turkey, and the true challenge starts. How does one cut up that big bird suitably, creating nice slices for dinner and sandwiches and setting aside the legs for the kids and the wings for Aunt Erma?

Sam Marvin, chef/owner of Echo &Rig at Tivoli Village, who’s trained in the fine art of butchering, provides an easy step-by-step method in the accompanying video.