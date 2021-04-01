Famous local chef, Nashville music venue among Resorts World additions

More than a dozen additional bars and restaurants announced for the new resort, including a vegan ice cream spot and an Italian eatery.

An artist's rendering of Crystal Bar, which will take center stage on the casino floor at Resorts World. (Resorts World Las Vegas)

An artists rendering of Bar Zazu, which will serve hot and cold tapas, charcuterie and sweet and savory pastries. (Resorts World Las Vegas)

An artist's rendering of Nashville's Dawg House Saloon, which will be in the new Resorts World. (Resorts World Las Vegas)

An artist's rendering of Resorts World's Starlight on 66, described as an elevated cocktail experience on the hotel’s 66th floor. (Resorts World Las Vegas)

Chef Nicole Brisson, a Las Vegas resident, will head the kitchen at a pair of Resorts World venues. (TheLvfe, Shane Judge)

Resorts World has unveiled more details about its food and beverage lineup, announcing more than a dozen new restaurants and bars.

The hotel, set to open this summer, adds Mexican, Italian, Cantonese and Japanese cuisine, a vegan ice cream spot and a popular Nashville honky-tonk to its growing list of amenities.

Among the newly announced chefs who will be featured on the property are a local James Beard finalist and an Esquire Chef of the Year.

One of the highlights for local food lovers undoubtedly will be the return of James Beard Award semifinalist Nicole Brisson to the Strip. The chef, who ran all of Mario Batali’s local restaurants and oversaw the opening of the Las Vegas Eataly before heading off-Strip to open Locale in Mountain’s Edge, will collaborate with former Mina Group Vice President Jason Rocheleau on two new concepts.

“I’m super-excited to be back on the Strip,” Brisson said of her return to Las Vegas Boulevard. “I feel like I’m going home again.”

The first of Brisson’s two Resorts World concepts will be Brezza, a 300-seat restaurant with a patio overlooking the Strip and the newly expanded Convention Center. The restaurant will specialize in upscale and modern Italian cuisine and premium steak, seafood and chops cooked on a white oak grill.

“We’re taking really, really great, simple ingredients, and we’re keeping the integrity of them,” the chef said of Brezza’s cuisine. “It’s going to be clean, fresh, handmade pastas, which you’ve seen in my repertoire for so many years — but light. … Not the red sauce (and) heaping, endless plates of pasta. But more like that light primi, and then you go into a beautiful, well-curated secondi and finish it with an after-dinner amaro, and you have the whole encompassing experience. But then if you also want to just pop in and have a really light salad and a quick pasta, you can have that experience as well.”

Brisson’s second collaboration with Rocheleau will be Bar Zazu, described as a “vibrant, chic café” that will offer hot and cold tapas, charcuterie and sweet and savory pastries. Guests will be able to wash those down with their choice of beer, cocktail or wine by the glass, bottle or flight.

Fans of Mexican cuisine will want to check out ¡Viva! by Ray Garcia, Esquire magazine’s 2015 Chef of the Year. Known for his L.A. restaurants Broken Spanish and BS Taqueria, Garcia will bring a modern take on regional Mexican cuisine to the new hotel.

On the Asian front, the resort will add a pair of sit-down options to a portfolio that already includes the Famous Foods Street Eats food hall. Genting Palace will focus on Cantonese cuisine, seafood and dim sum. Kusa Nori, described as a “modern Japanese bistro,” will specialize in sushi, teppanyaki and yakitori.

While those five spots round out the hotel’s signature restaurants, the company also has released some details on the resort’s casual dining options, including several imports from other markets.

The popular Los Angeles ice cream brand Craig’s Vegan will have plant-based pints, sundaes and shakes at their first-ever scoop shop. San Diego’s Tacos El Cabrón will offer their Tijuana-inspired Mexican street food in a “hip, casual setting.” And New York pizza comes to the resort by way of Southern California, in the form of Richie Palmer’s Mulberry Street Pizzeria of Beverly Hills.

Among the homegrown casual eateries, local restaurateur Billy Richardson has created a concept called Marigold, specializing in American staples such as burgers, lobsters and house-made desserts. Sun’s Out Buns Out will demonstrate that eggs are not just for breakfast. The Market Eat & Drinks will offer grab-and-go bites 24/7. And the hotel’s three-meal restaurant will be known simply as The Kitchen at Resorts World. At the pool, guests will find Mediterranean fare and grilled seafood at Agave Bar & Grill and a snack bar known as Bites.

The company also has revealed details on a few more of the property’s bars. Nashville, Tennessee, favorite Dawg House Saloon will provide beverages and Southern pub fare as well as and live music and dancing at the Resorts World sportsbook.

Starlight on 66 will offer an elevated cocktail experience on the hotel’s 66th floor. And the sophisticated Crystal Bar will take center stage on the casino floor.

All of these newly announced food and beverage options join a culinary lineup that includes the previously announced Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge and a local outpost of California’s Wally’s Wine & Spirits.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.