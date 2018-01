Unicorns may be fictional — or not, depending on your point of view — but the Unicorn Grilled Cheese at Fiddlestix at the Gold Spike is the real deal.

Fiddlestix creates a Unicorn Grilled Cheese. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A secret menu item, it’s a melange of Swiss, provolone, mozzarella, Gouda and havarti cheeses, all warm and melty on Pullman bread, the colors provided by sprinkles. It’s $9.