Flock & Fowl chef opens new Las Vegas rice spot

Braised Pork Rice with Soy Egg at Every Grain. (Facebook.com/EatEveryGrain)

There’s no sign on the storefront yet, and the décor is still being finalized, but Sheridan Su’s latest restaurant is open for lunch.

It’s called Every Grain, located at 1430 E. Charleston Blvd., between Maryland Parkway and South 15th Street. The chef and his wife Jenny, who also operate Flock & Fowl in The Ogden downtown and Fat Choy in the Eureka casino, began serving customers on Tuesday at the new spot.

Like the original, now-closed location of their award-winning Flock & Fowl, Every Grain is a small spot in a nondescript strip mall, specializing in a single signature dish. In this case it’s a Taiwanese dish the chef grew up on, which he describes as “basically braised pork belly over rice.” Guests can then add their choice of toppings, which will range from roasted chicken to tofu. To wash it down, Jenny is working on a variety of boba teas, coffees and aguas frescas.

The menu is expected to expand as the pair get their footing.

“It’s gonna keep on evolving,” Sheridan Su promises. “We definitely want to explore deeper into different grains and different dishes coming from Asia.”

The restaurant is currently open for lunch only, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The couple say they hope to expand their hours to include dinner by the New Year.

