Food

Flowers, fruits lend bright pink color to Tom’s Urban cocktail — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2017 - 5:38 pm
 

Tom’s Urban has created a drink that’s much more whiskey-forward than you’d expect from its bright pink color, although it mellows out a bit on the back end thanks to a high dose of sugar. To make Whiskey Business just like the New York-New York restaurant does, muddle some hibiscus flowers in simple syrup beforehand, and add a touch to the prickly pear nectar.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Jack Daniels

■ 1/2 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur

■ 1/2 ounce prickly pear nectar

■ 2 ounces cranberry juice

Garnish

■ lemon wedge

Directions

Combine ingredients, shake with ice, strain over ice into double old-fashioned glass. Garnish with lemon wedge.

