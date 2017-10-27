Flowers, fruits lend bright pink color to Tom’s Urban cocktail — VIDEO

Tom’s Urban has created a drink that’s much more whiskey-forward than you’d expect from its bright pink color, although it mellows out a bit on the back end thanks to a high dose of sugar. To make Whiskey Business just like the New York-New York restaurant does, muddle some hibiscus flowers in simple syrup beforehand, and add a touch to the prickly pear nectar.
Ingredients
■ 1 1/2 ounces Jack Daniels
■ 1/2 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur
■ 1/2 ounce prickly pear nectar
■ 2 ounces cranberry juice
Garnish
■ lemon wedge
Directions
Combine ingredients, shake with ice, strain over ice into double old-fashioned glass. Garnish with lemon wedge.