Freed’s Bakery to open 2nd location in northern Las Vegas

Many 60-year-olds find themselves contemplating retirement, but Freed’s Bakery is branching out.

Freed's Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. (Google Street View)

Freed's Bakery

Freed’s Dessert Shop, which the company is calling a “boutique patisserie,” will be located at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. in the Shadow Mountain Marketplace, just north of the northern 215 Beltway. A soft opening is planned for late September, with a grand opening, which also will celebrate Freed’s 59th anniversary, scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 6. It will include giveaways and promotions such as free cupcakes.

Custom cakes still will be available only at Freed’s flagship location at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. The north valley dessert shop will offer a line of sweets including 7-inch round cakes and sheet cakes, cake slices, pastries and cookies.

Freed’s, which has been a favorite with locals and visitors since 1959, recently found nationwide fame as the subject of the Food Network’s “Vegas Cakes” show. The bakery is known for elaborate custom wedding and birthday cakes and signature items such as strawberry shortcake, made with white cake, fresh strawberries and whipped cream; Parisian cake, which is chocolate cake layered and iced with Belgian chocolate whipped cream; and cannoli.

Hours at Freed’s Dessert Shop will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; call 702-795-3456 or visit freedsbakery.com.

