French Onion Burger at Topgolf evokes the classic soup
Topgolf’s Las Vegas spot at MGM Grand piles a burger high with caramelized and crispy onions, Gruyere cheese.
French onion soup is delicious but maybe not so filling on chilly winter days. Introducing a heartier alternative: the French Onion Burger at Topgolf at MGM Grand.
It’s a juicy, 7-ounce burger perched on a pretzel bun and topped with both caramelized and crispy onions, Gruyere cheese and horseradish Dijon.
It’s $16 and part of a fall/winter menu that also includes Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, $12; cheesy macaroni bites, $10; and a trio of mini-hot dogs, one with pimento cheese, one with loaded tater tots and a cheeseburger version, $15.
