French Onion Burger at Topgolf evokes the classic soup

Topgolf’s Las Vegas spot at MGM Grand piles a burger high with caramelized and crispy onions, Gruyere cheese.

Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The French Onion Burger at Topgolf at MGM Grand is a juicy, 7-ounce burger perched on a pretzel bun and topped with both caramelized and crispy onions, Gruyere cheese and horseradish Dijon. (Topgolf)

French onion soup is delicious but maybe not so filling on chilly winter days. Introducing a heartier alternative: the French Onion Burger at Topgolf at MGM Grand.

It’s a juicy, 7-ounce burger perched on a pretzel bun and topped with both caramelized and crispy onions, Gruyere cheese and horseradish Dijon.

It’s $16 and part of a fall/winter menu that also includes Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, $12; cheesy macaroni bites, $10; and a trio of mini-hot dogs, one with pimento cheese, one with loaded tater tots and a cheeseburger version, $15.

