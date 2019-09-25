Giada offers new book-focused brunch in Las Vegas

Local chef Bradley Manchester takes over at Golden Entertainment’s STRAT, and Robert Lomeli is now running the kitchen for the resort’s rotating restaurant, Top of the World.

Giada has introduced a weekend brunch option based on the celebrity chef’s best-selling books. The new Book Club Tasting promises interactive tableside presentations inspired by Giada De Laurentiis’ four cookbooks. The $55 menu allows guests to choose a salad, entree and dessert and offers a 20-percent discount on the cookbooks. Giada at The Cromwell serves brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

New at the STRAT

Congrats to Bradley Manchester on his new position as corporate executive chef for Golden Entertainment, starting Tuesday. While his local resume includes time in the kitchens of Caesars Palace, Red Rock Resort and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Manchester may be best known to local foodies as a downtown dining pioneer. In 2014 he opened the short-lived but critically acclaimed Glutton on Carson Avenue, in the space that’s now home to 7th & Carson. When it closed, he moved to the Hard Rock Hotel to serve as director of culinary operations. In his new position, Manchester will oversee culinary operations for 66 PT’s taverns and Golden’s 10 casinos, including the STRAT.

Another chef’s move

Speaking of the STRAT, Manchester isn’t the only veteran chef to join the fold recently. Robert Lomeli, whose work on and off the Strip includes time in Tom Colicchio’s local restaurants, the high-roller Villas at The Mirage and Henderson’s Black Mountain Grill, is now running the kitchen for the resort’s rotating restaurant, Top of the World.

New to Hell’s Kitchen

The pitchfork has officially been passed at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. After months of rumors, Jennifer Murphy has announced she is exiting the executive chef role at Ramsay’s local flagship and that Shawn Hamada is taking the reins. Murphy isn’t going far, however; she’s taken a position as executive chef of restaurant operations for Caesars Palace.

New from David Chang

Another chef on the move is also staying close to his old home. Brian Lhee has left his position running the kitchen at Tao at The Venetian to run David Chang’s upcoming Majordomo Fish & Meat at Palazzo. The new restaurant, in the space that formerly housed Carnevino, is expected this winter.

District destinations

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours has added another itinerary, in the Arts District. lipsmackingfoodietours.com

Turn, turn, turn

Sapporo Revolving Sushi plans a second location at 8239 Dean Martin Drive, with the opening date still uncertain. A representative said the spot at 4671 Spring Mountain Road will remain open.

Sightings

Actors Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. with their family at Tao at The Venetian, celebrating their daughter’s 10th birthday. Rapper French Montana, singer H.E.R. (Gabi Wilson), DJ Envy and Angie Yee of Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick at separate tables at Tao. Baseball legend Orel Hersheiser at Esther’s Kitchen. Anton Zaslavski, better known to EDM fans as Zedd, at Life is Beautiful’s Omakase Cantina on Sunday, enjoying a multi-course pop-up feast prepared by chefs Marc Marrone of Graffiti Bao and Josh Smith of Bardot Brasserie.

