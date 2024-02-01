Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants

After postponing the opening of its Chinatown and southwest valley restaurants, PowerSoul Cafe announced new opening dates for its sites across the Las Vegas Valley.

PowerSoul Cafe's location in Chinatown at 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. in Las Vegas. (PowerSoul Cafe)

PowerSoul Cafe's location at 8180 W. Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (PowerSoul Cafe)

The gluten-free fast food chain PowerSoul Cafe announced new opening dates for three Las Vegas Valley locations after postponing their openings last month.

The chain’s locations in Chinatown and the southwest valley were slated to open Jan. 19, but the openings were pushed back due to construction delays, a restaurant spokesperson said.

The southwest valley location at 8180 W. Warm Springs Road is now scheduled to open Friday, March 1, followed by the Chinatown location at 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. on March 15 and a Henderson location at 1469 E. Lake Mead Parkway in May.

The chain’s menu features a variety of gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly options. Guests will be able to pick up food through an AI drive-thru system at the southwest valley location, and with AI pickup lockers at both the southwest valley and Chinatown locations.