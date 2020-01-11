Golden Knights help kick off renovation of Wolfgang Puck restaurant

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks during a tour of the current Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill space, which is slated to become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five members of the Golden Knights joined up with Wolfgang Puck to help transform the restaurant. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, left, talks with teammates William Karlsson, center, and Reilly Smith as they check out the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Deryk Engelland, Reilly Smith, Alex Tuch, and William Karlsson prepare to demolish part of the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Deryk Engelland, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson and Alex Tuch pose after checking out the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks during a tour of the current Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill space, which is slated to become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five members of the Golden Knights joined up with Wolfgang Puck to help transform the restaurant. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland talks about the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks about the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Deryk Engelland, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson and Alex Tuch prepare to demolish part of the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks during a tour of the current Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill space, which is slated to become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five members of the Golden Knights joined up with Wolfgang Puck to help transform the restaurant. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks during a tour of the current Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill space, which is slated to become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five members of the Golden Knights joined up with Wolfgang Puck to help transform the restaurant. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Deryk Engelland, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson and Alex Tuch work to demolish part of the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Deryk Engelland, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson and Alex Tuch work to demolish part of the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks about the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Reilly Smith, Deryk Engelland, William Karlsson and Alex Tuch work to demolish part of the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Reilly Smith, Deryk Engelland, William Karlsson and Alex Tuch work to demolish part of the space that will become the Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in the Downtown Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Five of the Golden Knights players are teaming up with Wolfgang Puck to transform the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill into a sports-themed restaurant and bar. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alex Tuch, William Karlsson, Deryk Engelland and Reilly Smith grabbed some tools on Friday afternoon and officially began the conversion of the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin into Wolfgang Puck Players Locker.

The four Golden Knights, who along with Shea Theodore are partnered with Puck on the project, performed some symbolic demolition of the private dining room as guests ate in the restaurant. Tuch then lead a tour of the kitchen, lounge and main dining room, pointing out some cosmetic changes that are planned.

One of the highlights of the new space will be private lockers where “members” can store personal bottles of high-end spirits.

“We wanted this concept to be almost an attraction, for the normal person to come in and you can look and see (what’s in the lockers),” Tuch explained.

In addition to members of the Golden Knights, Tuch revealed that team owner Bill Foley, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and basketball great Shaquille O’Neal will all have their own lockers.

For his locker, Tuch has a bottle of pricey Louis XIII Cognac he plans to stash there, along with “some other nice bottles.”

While the Knights right wing was fairly tight-lipped about the menu that chef Daniel Stramm is creating, he did reveal one dish that he insisted be included. It’s called the Tuch Reuben, and he promises it will be a “sloppy, greasy, full-of-sauerkraut corned beef Reuben that’s really hearty.”

“The Reuben is my favorite sandwich in the world,” the Syracuse, New York, native explained. “The dressing actually comes from upstate New York. It’s called the Thousand Island dressing, and I have a cottage in the Thousand Islands.”

When asked about customers who might want something a bit healthier, he said they won’t be disappointed.

“It’s a very healthy menu. There are going to be the original kind of bar menu items: chicken wings, stuff like that. But we (will) offer vegan options. It’s Wolfgang Puck, so it is going to be high quality food.”

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill will close to accommodate the renovations at 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s expected to reopen as Wolfgang Puck Players Locker on Jan. 25.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.