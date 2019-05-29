85°F
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves meet-and-greet; Adas opens at Tivoli Village

May 28, 2019 - 5:59 pm
 

Vegas Golden Knights right winger Ryan Reaves will host a meet-and-greet Wednesday at The Still at The Mirage to promote Training Day golden ale, the first release from his 7Five Brewing Company. The party runs from 7:30-8:30 p.m., with Reaves scheduled to sign autographs for the first 75 guests who purchase a Training Day draft. You can make a reservation at thestillvegas.com.

Pacific Northwest-bound

It turns out former Momofuku head chef Shaun King will not be running the Forum Shops at Caesars location of San Francisco’s Slanted Door, as previously announced. Instead, he’s heading to Portland, Oregon, to create his own concept with his wife, Jamie. The pair will initially join forces with international brewers Mikkeller in operating a pop-up pub in the former home of Portland’s Burnside Brewing. That effort will kick off June 8 for the start of Portland Beer Week and is expected to operate for about seven months while the couple prepare to open a brick-and-mortar business around February. Their partner in that project will be ChefStable, which is also a partner in Portland hotspots Lardo and Pok Pok Wing, which have offshoots at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

King’s resume includes time with local restaurant RM Seafood and SushiSamba, among others, while his wife (now Jamie King, formerly Jamie Neering) has created cocktails at Michael Symon’s Sara’s and The Arts District’s Velveteen Rabbit. The chef says their pop-up will start with “kind of Japanese snack food that will go well with Mikkeller’s stellar beer program,” and evolve over time. For his permanent spot, expect “an American restaurant that will focus on Asian cuisine and Japanese flavors.”

Chef Trees’ new place

Ada’s, the new Tivoli Village restaurant from Esther’s Kitchen chef/owner James Trees, will begin serving the public Thursday. The space, which will serve pizza, gourmet ice cream and cocktails, is officially scheduled to open Saturday. But reservations are available at adaslv.com beginning Thursday.

On the stump downtown

Atomic Liquors hosted its second 2020 presidential hopeful Thursday, when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had a meet-and-greet at the downtown bar. He follows in the footsteps of New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who was there in March. We’re told New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was considering an event there Saturday, but ultimately decided on another location after learning that Punk Rock Bowling was being held downtown over the weekend.

SkinnyFats inks dough deal

Doughp, the San Francisco-based cookie-dough company with an outlet in the Miracle Mile Shops, has announced a collaboration with locally-based SkinnyFats. Jars of flavors including Ride or Die (chocolate chip), Cinnamood (snickerdoodle and white chocolate), Basic Bae (confetti) and Cookie Monsta (blue cookies and cream) are available at SkinnyFats’ six valley locations as well as being used in their #SundaySundae features.

Local spots eyes expansion

Downtown’s Carson Kitchen will open a Salt Lake City location in late September or early October. That’s in addition to a location opening in Alpharetta, Georgia, north of Atlanta, around the same time. Each will be a single-story operation of around 4,000-square-feet.

Big Nights Out in Vegas

OpenTable’s recently released list of 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out included 12 in Las Vegas — a pretty decent proportion, we’d say, especially since the top total, 18, went to the entire state of California. And especially since our total’s actually 15; they missed a few in the “multiple locations” category. They are: Beauty & Essex; Eiffel Tower Restaurant; Giada; Hell’s Kitchen; Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab; Mesa Grill; Momofuku; Mon Ami Gabi; STK; Tao; Texas de Brazil; Yardbird Southern Kitchen & Bar; Catch; Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse; and Gallagher’s Steakhouse.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST