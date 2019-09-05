Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas closing for renovations

The celebrity chef says new furniture is coming, as well as changes in the décor and the menu of the 7-year-old restaurant, his first-ever venture in Las Vegas.

Chef Gordon Ramsay greets diners at a Vegas Uncork’d event. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gordon Ramsay Steak will close for five days after service on Sunday, for renovations and to revamp the menu.

“Seven years is almost the perfect time,” Gordon Ramsay says of reimagining the restaurant, which opened in May 2012.

The steakhouse in Paris Las Vegas will reopen on Sept. 14. Changes to the décor will include new furniture, tweaks to the Chunnel-themed entrance, an expanded private dining area and a lighter color scheme.

“Lighter, a touch more feminine,” Ramsay says of the changes. “I think the steakhouse phenomenon has become such a huge hit with females eating in parties on their own, as opposed to with their partners. So we want to lighten things up a little bit.”

He says that philosophy will also be reflected in the menu.

“There (will be) a lot more lighter appetizers, a little bit more shellfish, a little bit more crudo, a little bit more vegetarian dishes.” (While the menu hasn’t been finalized, he mentions working on a “caramelized tofu bacon with the most amazing broccolini.”)

Gordon Ramsay Steak was the celebrity chef’s first Las Vegas venture. He currently operates five restaurants on the Strip.

