Hard Rock Cafe honors Freddie Mercury with mustache milkshake

Freddie Mercury was back in the spotlight this year thanks to the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the Hard Rock Cafe pays homage to the legendary Queen frontman with the “Freddie for a Week” celebration from Thursday (his birthday) through Sept. 12.

The celebration will include Freddie-themed events (The Killer Queens tribute band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday) and merchandise that benefits The Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity that supports the fight against HIV/AIDS.

And you can celebrate with a limited-edition Freddie’s Mustache Milkshake, which is vanilla ice cream mixed with dark chocolate sauce, bourbon and dark rum (a virgin version is available) and topped with white chocolate whipped cream, gold star-shaped candies and , best of all, a brownie shaped like Mercury’s mustache.

It’s $12.95 ($8.95 for the non-alcoholic version) at the Hard Rock Cafe at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

