Iron Chef Morimoto demonstrates teppanyaki in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Chef Masaharu Morimoto at Teppan Table (MGM Resorts International)

Masaharu Morimoto’s dining empire includes 16 restaurants in the United States, India, Japan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico, offering everything from sushi to ramen to fusion cuisine. His location in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand, however, is one of only two that offer teppanyaki. (The other is Morimoto Dubai.)

The style of cooking on a iron griddle, known as a teppan, gained popularity in Japan after World War II. In the United States, it may be best associated with Benihana restaurants. Morimoto’s version is a bit different than theirs, however, avoiding much of the showmanship that made the chain famous.

In this episode of Taste of the Town, the Iron Chef shares his philosophy on teppanyaki and makes a teppan steak dinner for the Review-Journal’s Al Mancini.